Did you know that you can split or trim a video in Windows 10 Photos or Video Editor app? If not, this must be pleasantly surprising for you to know that you can trim out a section from your video in the Photos app. In this tutorial, I will be showing you the steps to trim the length of a video in Photos without using any external third-party tool. You can trim a single part from a video or you can also trim multiple parts of a video and then save them into one single video file. I will be discussing both methods in detail. So, let’s checkout!