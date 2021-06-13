Clippers' pitchers dominant in win | Indians minors roundup for June 12
Clippers (14-20): Triple-A Columbus scored five runs in the second inning of a 7-1 victory over host Iowa. Connor Marabell hit a three-run home run in the second inning, and Gabriel Arias added a solo shot in the third. A quintet of pitchers allowed just one run, that coming in the first inning, on four hits. Dalbert Siri, Jordan Stephens and Justin Garza threw four straight innings without giving up a hit.