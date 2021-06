To the extent that a night this fraught with worry could provide a moment of poetry, Romelu Lukaku found exactly what was required. Nothing could be more confronting to a footballer than seeing one of their own fight for his life on the pitch and, for a handful of Belgium’s players, the horror of events in Copenhagen held an even more personal dimension. Christian Eriksen has played with several of them at club level and, if any evidence were required of just how traumatic the build-up to this game had become, it was offered within 10 minutes of the start.