Stillwater, OK

Stillwater High grad wins Junior Pan American Championships gold

By News Press sports
Posted by 
The News Press
The News Press
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKrpf_0aSkrHbz00
Photos by Jimmy Gillispie/Stillwater News Press Stillwater High senior Carter Young, right, tries to pull Edmond North’s Layton Schneider to his back during their 138-pound championship match. Hughes won by fall in 1:15 to win his third state title. LEFT: Stillwater High freshman Angelo Ferrari, left, attempts to take Edmond Memorial’s AJ Heeg to the mat during the third round of their 152-pound championship match. Heeg won 5-4 in an ultimate tiebreak.

Recent Stillwater High graduate Carter Young won freestyle wrestling gold in the Junior Pan American Championships on Saturday.

Young, who was a three-time state high school champion in Oklahoma (two of them with the Pioneers), claimed the crown at 61 kg at the international tournament in Oaxtepec, Mexico. Young took the title with 10-0 superiority over Mexico’s Diego Olvera Rodriguez.

In his quarterfinal match, Young also won by 10-0 superiority over Brazil’s Bryan de Oliveira Pereira. Young then won his semifinal by fall over Eduardo Nunez Leon of Paraguay.

With his title, Young – who has signed to wrestle at Northwestern in the Big Ten Conference – qualified for the Junior Pan American Games, which be held December in Cali, Colombia.

