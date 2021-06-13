Cancel
Chicago, IL

Rash of mass shootings stirs US fears heading into summer

By Associated Press
WDEF
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) – Authorities say two people were killed and at least 30 others wounded in mass shootings overnight in three states. The shootings Friday night and early Saturday further stoked concerns a spike in U.S. gun violence during the coronavirus pandemic could continue into summer amid an easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Authorities said one of two suspects was arrested Saturday in the shooting in the Texas capital of Austin, but none in the Chicago or Savannah, Georgia, gunfire. James Alan Fox, a criminologist and professor at Northeastern University, says a blend of people starting to get out, warmer weather, a high level of divisiveness, and a proliferation of guns make for “a potentially deadly mix.”

wdef.com
Coronavirus
