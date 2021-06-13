Cancel
Tennessee State

Tennessee man found guilty in missing son’s death

By Associated Press
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, Tenn. (AP) – A jury has convicted a Tennessee man of first-degree murder in the perpetration of a felony in the death of his 5-year-old son, whose body remains missing years later. Joe Clyde Daniels was reported missing April 4, 2018. His father, Joseph Daniels, was charged in the case. On Saturday, a jury brought in from Chattanooga convicted Joseph Daniels in Dickson County of first-degree murder in the perpetration of a felony, second degree murder, aggravated child abuse, initiating a false report and tampering with evidence. He was found not guilty of a separate first-degree murder charge. Investigators say Daniels admitted to fatally beating the autistic, nonverbal child for urinating on the floor, but Daniels later retracted his confession.

