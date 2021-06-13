Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Victims of Pulse nightclub massacre remembered 5 years later

By Associated Press
WDEF
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – The 49 people killed in a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Florida have been honored in Orlando and around the world on the fifth anniversary of the attack. Survivors, relatives of the dead and first responders gathered for a ceremony Saturday night on the grounds of the former club. Officials say more than 600 places of worship worldwide tolled their bells 49 times Saturday, honoring each person who died in the Pulse nightclub mass shooting. President Joe Biden says he will sign a bill naming the nightclub as a national memorial. The deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history also wounded 53 people.

wdef.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Orlando, FL
Society
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulse Nightclub#Massacre#Ap#Lgbtq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

What people are saying about closure of Hong Kong's Apple Daily

HONG KONG, June 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily is set to print one million copies of its last edition on Thursday, after a year in which it was raided by police and its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a national security law. read more.
El Paso, TXPosted by
The Hill

Harris to visit border for first time as vice president

Vice President Harris will visit the southern border on Friday, her first trip to the area since being tasked in March with addressing root causes of migration and after months of pressure from Republicans. Harris will visit El Paso, Texas, and will be joined by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas...