11 June 2021: The grind continues for Anirban Lahiri, as he keeps up his relentless pursuit for a taste of excellence around the lush meadows of the PGA TOUR. The Indian is working his way back from a bout of COVID19 and indications are that he is getting ever closer to a good rhythm. Anirban shot 69 in the opening round, five shots back from Wes Roach, the leader at 7-under. Arjun Atwal made three birdies to enjoy a decent round, but with several low scores up the order, he needs some work on Friday. Atwal shot one-over 72.