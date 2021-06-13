Cancel
Golf

Baylor’s English second after Round 3 of Palmetto Championship

By Angela Moryan
WDEF
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Chesson Hadley moved a step closer to his first PGA Tour victory in seven years, opening a four-stroke lead over Harris English at Palmetto Championship at Congaree before the third round was halted severe storms and lightning with one hole remaining Saturday. Hadley and Dustin Johnson in the final group were on the 18th tee when the horn sounded. Ahead of them, English and Tain Lee were preparing to putt. All will return Sunday morning to finish the round. Hadley had teed off just before the stoppage. Johnson had not.

