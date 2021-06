The Bruins hand the Cavaliers their first MHC loss and close within half a game of first.It was just a regular season game. It didn't determine a league title or which team would get to the state tournament. But you wouldn't have known it from the way the Clackamas and Barlow girls basketball teams went at each other on Friday, June 11, at Clackamas High School. The Cavaliers and Bruins went at each other hard for 32 minutes and took their best shots all night before Barlow pulled away in the fourth quarter to win 64-58 in a key Mt....