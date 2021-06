Brody Sampson knew it was gone the instant he got a hold of it. So did Colo-NESCO pitcher Spencer Hansen. Sampson crushed a Hansen pitch over the the right field fence in the bottom of the fourth inning for Collins-Maxwell during an Iowa Star Conference South Division baseball game between the Spartans and Royals Friday in Collins. The ball was hit so well Hansen had to give his old friend props, giving Sampson a congratulatory handshake has he was nearing home plate on his home run trot.