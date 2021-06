CARMICHAEL, Calif. — One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash during a rampage of violence in Carmichael, Monday morning. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, it all started just after 9 a.m. when authorities were called out to a reported shooting. A private security officer in the area spotted a black pickup driving erratically near the intersection of Cypress Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard and called it into police.