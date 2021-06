The Utah Jazz will play Game 2 against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night shorthanded again as point guard Mike Conley is still out with a hamstring injury, per the New York Times' Marc Stein. Conley suffered a mild right hamstring strain in Game 5 in Utah's first-round series against the Grizzlies, and he has not played since. The Jazz managed to walk away with a win in Game 1, thanks to a 45-point effort from Donovan Mitchell, and while that's a huge bonus for Utah, it just illustrates how much more work is put on Mitchell's shoulders without Conley there.