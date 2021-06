SPOKANE, Wash. — Vitalant Blood Center shared a message alerting the community of a critical blood shortage on World Blood Donor Day, June 14. According to the press release from Vitalant, blood donations have gone down while the need for blood has increased. They said they have less than a needed four-day supply of most blood types, and type O blood is below a two-day supply. Type O blood is the most commonly used type for trauma situations. Type O negative is the most frequently used because it can be transfused to patients with any blood type.