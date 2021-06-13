Cancel
Study exposes more sports media bias

By Charles Hallman
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack WNBA players “received significantly less [media] coverage” than their White counterparts “seemingly because they’re Black,” a new study has pointed out. University of Massachusetts-Amherst Associate Sport Management Professor Nicole Melton and Risa Isard, a research fellow at the school’s Laboratory of Inclusion and Diversity in Sport examined over 550 online articles by ESPN, CBS Sports, and Sports Illustrated during the 2020 WNBA season and found on average 52 media mentions for Black players compared to 118 for White players.

spokesman-recorder.com
Sabrina Ionescu
