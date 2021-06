TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A toddler has died after he was found in a backyard pool in Tempe on Saturday evening. It happened near McClintock Drive and Warner Road around 8 p.m. Investigators said the 2-year-old boy was found floating in the pool. He was rushed to the hospital but didn't survive, police said. It's unclear how long the boy was in the water or if there was a fence around the pool. An investigation is underway.