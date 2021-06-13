Suns vs. Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA playoffs, TV channel, Game 4 time, prediction, pick, odds, line

Of the four teams that made it to the conference finals stage of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns and the Atlanta Hawks were two teams thought to be unlikeliest to get this far prior to the season. And after the Suns burned the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night on the strength of Deandre Ayton’s “Valley Oop,” Phoenix has at least one sportsbook probably wishing against Chris Paul returning at any point going forward in this playoffs.