Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Nets vs. Bucks live stream: Watch NBA playoffs, TV channel, Game 4 tip time, prediction, odds, line

easybranches.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClass="Article-featuredImage"> class=" The Milwaukee Bucks managed to get back in their series against the Brooklyn Nets with a hard-fought win in Game 3, with the opportunity to even up the series in Game 4. A strong first quarter, in which the Nets were held to just 11 points, gave the Bucks a comfortable lead to start the game, and they managed to hold off a Brooklyn team that just wouldn't go away. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton had their best performances of the series thus far, and the Bucks stifled everyone around Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to avoid a 3-0 hole.

www.easybranches.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Brook Lopez
Person
Bryn Forbes
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Players#The Milwaukee Bucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Related
NBAPosted by
PennLive.com

Brooklyn Nets at Milwaukee Bucks Game 3 free live stream (6/10/21): How to watch NBA, time, channel

WATCH LIVE: fuboTV (free trial); Hulu Live TV (free trial); Sling; AT&T TV Now. Brooklyn, the second seed in the Eastern Conference, rolled No. 3 seed Milwaukee twice at the Barclays Center despite star guard James Harden leaving the court early in Game 1 with a hamstring injury. In Monday night’s Game 2, with Harden still sidelined, Kevin Durant (32 points) and Kyrie Irving (22) lead the Nets to a 125-86 rout of the Bucks.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant rips TOURE for NBA Finals take

The Brooklyn Nets lost a heartbreaking Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks, closing the door on their hopes for an NBA title after compiling a talented, daunted Big Three. Just days after the loss, Nets star Kevin Durant has been active on Twitter and ripped TOURE for his take on the unfortunate state of the league after the stars got bounced.
NBACBS Sports

Team USA roster tracker: James Harden, Kevin Durant among stars committed to play in Olympics this summer

When last we saw Team USA on the international stage, it finished seventh in the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Entering that tournament, the Americans had won 58 consecutive games in international competition dating back to the 2006 World Cup, but the 2019 roster was perhaps the weakest Team USA had ever fielded with NBA players. Kemba Walker, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez were the only players on the team who had made an All-Star Game prior to that tournament. Youngsters like Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the way, but they came up short against more experienced teams like France and Serbia.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong statement after slaying Kevin Durant, Nets in Game 7

Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of three former MVPs playing in the Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks series. But he becomes the final one left standing after Game 7. The Bucks’ impressive elimination game win over Kevin Durant and the Nets took an extra period and a dozen or so clutch buckets to decide. Antetokounmpoa spoke out to reporters about the win, adamant that their playoff journey is far from over.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

10 NBA Stars That Could Join Brooklyn Nets This Summer

The Brooklyn Nets are out of the NBA playoffs, much to the surprise of the NBA world. They had the most talented team in the NBA by far and yet could not progress past the second round of the playoffs. Kevin Durant was a force to be reckoned with averaging 35.2 PPG during the postseason, but he had little help outside of an injured James Harden.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson’s Reaction To Bucks Win Over Nets Is Going Viral

NBA legend Magic Johnson gave the basketball world another one of his famous “obvious” tweets on Friday afternoon. Almost a full day after the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Brooklyn Nets 86-83 in Game 3, the former Lakers superstar/president revealed his not-so-scathing take on the matchup. “The Milwaukee Bucks were led...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Danny Green hits Sixers with harsh truth that led to downfall

The Philadelphia 76ers suffered a shocking upset at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks in their semifinals series, and Sixers guard Danny Green knows exactly what led to their downfall. According to Green, the Sixers didn’t give it their all against the Hawks–perhaps because of the fact that they were...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Mavericks trade features Marcus Smart to Dallas

The NBA offseason hasn’t officially begun yet, but the Boston Celtics have been a busy team already. It all began with Danny Ainge stepping down from his executive role in the front office, only for Brad Stevens to replace him. The Celtics also traded Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder, leaving a void at their point guard position. Following the decision to trade Walker, Marcus Smart has been a name popping up in trade rumors.
NBAhoopswire.com

Heat’s Bam Adebayo Latest To Commit To Team USA

Heat power forward Bam Adebayo has become the latest to commit to the U.S. men’s basketball team ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Bam Adebayo” width=”300″ height=”169″ />. Adebayo has joined a list that already reportedly includes Nets forward Kevin Durant, Suns shooting guard Devin...
NBA740thefan.com

Reports: Chris Paul, Kevin Love, Khris Middleton added to Team USA

Chris Paul, Kevin Love and Khris Middleton will play for Team USA in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, according to media reports Tuesday. The Athletic reported Paul will join the team, with ESPN confirming the addition of Love and Middleton. While USA Basketball has not confirmed the team, media reports...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Team USA’s Final Roster

With today’s final additions, the full 12-man roster for this year’s Team USA roster has been officially released — and it’s a fun group to say the least. Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Zach LaVine, Kevin Love, Bam Adebayo, Draymond Green, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Jerami Grant will all travel to Tokyo this summer for the 2021 Olympic Games.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...