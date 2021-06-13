Nets vs. Bucks live stream: Watch NBA playoffs, TV channel, Game 4 tip time, prediction, odds, line

Class="Article-featuredImage"> class=" The Milwaukee Bucks managed to get back in their series against the Brooklyn Nets with a hard-fought win in Game 3, with the opportunity to even up the series in Game 4. A strong first quarter, in which the Nets were held to just 11 points, gave the Bucks a comfortable lead to start the game, and they managed to hold off a Brooklyn team that just wouldn't go away. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton had their best performances of the series thus far, and the Bucks stifled everyone around Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to avoid a 3-0 hole.