Gunz Esports win PMPL Arabia, 5 teams qualify for EMEA Championship

By Wasif Ahmed
dotesports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGunz Esports have been crowned the champions of the first season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Arabia. The team was the definite favorites coming into the finals after a dominating performance in the regular season. They didn’t disappoint, picking up four chicken dinners from 18 matches and a staggering 110 kills. Gunz Esports also achieved the top three positions on 10 occasions in the finals. This pushed them to the top of the rankings table with 245 total points.

dotesports.com
