Here's a look at Friday's top performers in the Arizona Fall League from each team's Top 30 Prospects list. Tigers: Spencer Torkelson, 1B/3B (MLB No. 4), Salt River Rafters. After starting his day with a strikeout, the top Tigers prospect singled in his final three at-bats in Salt River’s 2-1 win over Peoria. Torkelson has collected five knocks through his first three games in Arizona Fall League play, good for a .455 average. He’s also tallied two RBIs, a double and three walks in that stretch. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 Draft had some difficulties adjusting to Triple-A pitching in the regular season, but in limited AFL action thus far, he’s shown improvement against some of the top pitchers in the Minors. More »

MLB ・ 15 DAYS AGO