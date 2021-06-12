Cancel
Environment

Hot Sunday with afternoon t-storms; watching the tropics

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's another blazing hot and humid day! We'll be back in the 90s this afternoon with a heat index above 100. A few showers and storms are possible today, and they could produce some gusty winds. We're also keeping a close eye on a tropical disturbance in the Gulf. Here's the latest.

EnvironmentKIMT

StormTeam 3: Several rounds of rain anticipated through Saturday

A storm system will be building into the region later this week and will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area on Thursday and Friday. Ahead of the system, moisture will be increasing across the Midwest as dew points rise into the 60s and 70s, so it will be feeling quite muggy. That moisture though will help fuel our storm chances and there is a good potential for some beneficial rainfall, as amounts could total over 1" for portions of Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. This will definitely help with our current drought situation across the Upper Midwest. There is also a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe weather on Thursday for the potential of large hail and damaging wind gusts with some storms that develop, but a higher potential for some much-needed rainfall.
South Bend, INWNDU

First Alert Forecast: A few showers Thursday night; Heavier rain possible by Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As temperatures transition back into the 80s, rain chances will be going up as well. Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm will be possible on Thursday and hover around 80 degrees going into the weekend. The humidity will be back in the forecast as Gulf moisture streams in from the south. At this time, heavy rainfall will be possible late Friday night and into Saturday. Rainfall totals could average about 3″ of rain during this period. Showers will continue to be in the forecast this weekend, but the wettest period will be over by Saturday evening.