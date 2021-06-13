Georgia Tech convenes search committees for Enterprise Innovation Institute, Corporate Engagement

Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech executive vice president for Research, Chaouki T. Abdallah, has convened two search committees to select a new vice president for the Enterprise Innovation Institute and an associate vice president for Corporate Engagement.

“These two roles and organizations are critical pieces of Georgia Tech’s strategy to become a leading global engine of innovation, entrepreneurship, and opportunity. I’d like to thank our search chairs and committees, as well as the stakeholders across the Institute who have dedicated their time and energy to building strong candidate pools for these positions,” Abdallah said.

The search for the new vice president for the Enterprise Innovation Institute will be chaired by Devesh Ranjan, interim vice president for Interdisciplinary Research and professor in the George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering.

The search for the associate vice president for Corporate Engagement will be co-chaired by Tim Lieuwen, Regents Professor, David S. Lewis Jr. Chair in the Daniel Guggenheim School of Aerospace Engineering, and executive director of the Strategic Energy Institute; and Vivek Sarkar, chair of the School of Computer Science and the Stephen Fleming Chair for Telecommunications in the College of Computing.

The two searches will run simultaneously and will be supported by search firm Russell Reynolds Associates.

As part of stakeholder engagement, the firm will conduct meetings for members of the Enterprise Innovation Community and corporate relations and industry research staff to further understand the search processes and timelines and provide feedback on the characteristics of ideal candidates for the respective searches.

Until the search is finished, David Bridges will serve as the interim vice president for the Enterprise Innovation Institute.

Meanwhile, the newly created associate vice president for the Corporate Engagement role will oversee Georgia Tech’s new integrated model of corporate relations and industry collaborations designed to help the Institute leverage critical partnerships and develop new relationships with the industry.