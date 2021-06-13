Rugby, women’s elite: Stade Toulousain defeated in the semifinals against Blagnac (12: 8)

The indispensable Toulouse dominates the Girondins and joins La Rochelle in the final at the Stade de France on Friday 25 June. The club with twenty shields will therefore defend its title at the Stade de France and set out to conquer a 21st Brennus. Much harder to get than the previous ones – and how could it be otherwise – this Toulouse win against Bordeaux makes them dream of a double European Cup – Top 14. A position that puts them under the umbrella of Lille, on the roof of national rugby almost on par with the other finalists. We will therefore talk a lot this week about revenge on the part of La Rochelle, but Stade Toulousain is now used to fighting vengeful teams as it wins most of the duels in the finals …