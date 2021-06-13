Rugby, women’s elite: Stade Toulousain defeated in the semifinals against Blagnac (12: 8)
The essentials The Toulousaines bow to their neighbors in Blagnac at the end of the tension. “Don’t forget. Pleasure all the way, all the way girls!” As Nicolas Tranier, the trainer of Blagnacais, immediately summoned his troops with the final whistle this Saturday, the BRF players will actually extend the fun for another week, exactly next Sunday (at 5.30 p.m.). Also at home in the Ernest-Argelès-Stadion to finally win the Grail, the title of the French champions, with Romagnat as opponent (surprise winner from Montpellier to Ernest-Wallon, 20-16).www.scoopcube.com