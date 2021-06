EASTLAKE, Ohio — Jarvis Landry has no problem with fans and some media riding the Super Bowl hype train for the Browns this season. “Why not?’' he said before the sold out Jarvis Landry and Friends Celebrity Softball Game at Classic Park. “It’s something that people always say you should not talk about, but nobody trains or nobody does what they do to not be a champion. So that’s the standard. Yeah, we haven’t made it there yet.