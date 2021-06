SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell made a really impressive save out of bounds that led to a bucket in transition against the Clippers. With 1:26 remaining in the second quarter, Joe Ingles and Donovan Mitchell poked the ball loose at halfcourt from Rajon Rondo. Mitchell dived after the ball, going into the crowd, saving it to Ingles. The Jazz then went on to the fastbreak as Ingles dished the ball behind him to Royce O’Neale for the layup.