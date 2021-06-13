News is announced in terms of calendar, double potential in Austin – OA Sport
We are in the middle of June but as it seems obvious, We are still a long way from having a full and well-defined view of the 2021 F1 World Championship calendar. CEO Stefano Domenicali had already caught everyone’s attention at unexpected times with the following words: “The epidemic is not over yet. We must be prepared for more cancellations and postponements.” This was confirmed by the facts at length.www.newsnetnebraska.org