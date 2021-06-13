Cancel
Fargo, ND

RedHawks Walk it off in 2-1 Extra Innings Game

By Chase Miller
 11 days ago

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks hosted The Cleburne Railroaders at Newman Outdoor Field Saturday night in a defensive and pitching showcase. Each team had several hit stealing catches as this one went into extra innings. The 7th inning featured the only scoring in the scheduled 9, Grant Buck had an RBI single in the top of the 7th to get the Railroaders on the board first, and in the bottom of the inning, Jordon George did the same for the RedHawks.

