Hendricks gives Cubs bullpen a break, earns sixth straight win

By Mike McGraw
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cubs don't have an off-day this week, but they were counting on Saturday to be their long day. As in, a long outing by starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks. Cubs starting pitchers have completed 6 innings just 20 times in 64 games this season. Hendricks has nine of those and after Saturday's 7-2 victory over St. Louis, he's on a run of six consecutive starts where he pitched at least 6 innings and earned the victory.

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs.

