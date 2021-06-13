Hendricks gives Cubs bullpen a break, earns sixth straight win
The Cubs don't have an off-day this week, but they were counting on Saturday to be their long day. As in, a long outing by starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks. Cubs starting pitchers have completed 6 innings just 20 times in 64 games this season. Hendricks has nine of those and after Saturday's 7-2 victory over St. Louis, he's on a run of six consecutive starts where he pitched at least 6 innings and earned the victory.www.dailyherald.com