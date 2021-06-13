Hendricks gives Cubs bullpen a break, earns sixth straight win

Hendricks (9-4) earned the win Thursday after holding the Mets scoreless across six innings. He allowed two hits and a pair of walks while striking out seven. Yet again, Hendricks turned in another quality start while blanking his opponent for the second time this year. The right-hander has been prone to home runs, allowing 19 overall, but was able to hold the Mets in check. Over his last seven starts, Hendricks has compiled a flawless 7-0 record, lowering his season ERA to 4.13 and WHIP to 1.30. The 31-year-old lines up to make his next start at home Tuesday against Cleveland.