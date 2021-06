Picking winners is tough enough when you can be confident that, say, the guy who is beating the field by six shots and cruising to victory will actually finish the tournament. After Jon Rahm’s mandated withdrawal from the Memorial Tournament last weekend, though, we are all the way down the rabbit hole with questions. Questions like, how is (name a player) not vaccinated yet? Or, does Patrick Cantlay’s career win total need an asterisk after he “won” last week? I’ll answer that one: Yes, yes it does.