Melissa McCarthy Comedy ‘God’s Favorite Idiot’ Wraps Production Early In Australia; Netflix To Shoot Second Set Of Episodes At A Later Date

"We can all get what we need from this situation." Magnolia has released the official trailer for First Date, an indie misadventure comedy from filmmakers Manuel Crosby & Darren Knapp, both making their feature directorial debut with this. It premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival this year, and stopped by the Independent Film Festival of Boston this spring. After being conned into buying a shady '65 Chrysler, Mike's first date plans with girl-next-door Kelsey implode as he finds himself targeted by criminals, the cops, and a crazy cat lady. Tyson Brown stars as Mike, with Shelby Duclos as his date, plus Jesse Janzen, Nicole Berry, Samuel Ademola, Ryan Quinn Adams, and Angela Barber. This did not get great reviews out of Sundance, and you can see why with this trailer. Good idea to play with, just doesn't look like a good film.