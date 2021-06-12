Pike Road hosts ‘Amp’d Up’ football camp

The Pleasanton Eagles held their annual youth football camp this week. A total of 52 kids between second and eighth grade participated in the camp that ran Monday-Wednesday this week. Pictured L-R Top row: Coach Travis Mills, coach Jason Garcia and coach Richard Treviño. Second row: Mason Bazan, Dylan Mendoza, Alex Solano, Jeremiah Rodriguez, Chance Dusek, Roane Kibodeaux, Hunter Carson, Corey Royal, Ryan Alderman, Wade Alderman, Ryan Marshal and Josiah Garcia. Third row: Landon Camacho, Ryan Morales, Colby McDougal, Luke Smith, Austyn Partida, Ernesto Aguilar, Nick Lucas, Jordan Matos, Jillian Gonzalez, Arnold Tijerina and Jakob Escalera. Fourth row: Alex Saldivar, Manning Dorothy, Chris Mendez, Anthony Sosa, Hagan Daily, Ethan Lopez, Jerick Sambrano, Jayce Gonzales, Alejandro Hernandez and Jaxon Bryan. Fifth row: Jerry Henley, Trevor Manzanares, Madden Dorothy, Joseph Maceika, Kolton Radicke, Jose Reyna, Brody Work, Paul Wood and Justin Olivarri. Front row: Jacob Barrow, Carlos Cardenas, Cooper Smith, Andrew Miller, Ruben Flores, Orion Franco, Jose Chapa Jake Olivarri, Devon Votion and Alex Guel.