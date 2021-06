The 2021 Alabama Sports Writers Association announced its softball all-state teams. Sophomore Cana Vining earned a second-team selection for Class 1A. ABS finished with an overall record of 11-12 and 7-4 in the area. She pitched 100 2/3 innings in total. She had 120 strikeouts with 35 walks and an ERA of 3.06. Vining had an overall record in the circle of 11-11. Offensively, Vining had a batting average of .325 with 25 hits and 22 RBIs.