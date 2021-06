BATON ROUGE, La. (June 15, 2021) — In a tough away loss, the Brazos Valley Bombers fell to the Baton Rouge Rougarou, 6-4, for the first time in 2021. Both teams showcased a new high-offense strategy, putting on one of the highest two-sided scoring matchups seen by the Texas Collegiate League this summer. Even in defeat, the Bombers managed to overcome what has arguably been the team’s greatest challenge of the season — awakening the bats. The navy and gold secured four multi-bag shots to the outfield in their latest showing.