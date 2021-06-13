The Twins Are Here! Lauren Burnham Gives Birth to Babies No. 2 and 3 With Husband Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Courtesy of Arie Luyendyk Jr./Instagram

They’re here! Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. officially welcomed twin babies No. 2 and 3 — a boy and a girl! “@luyendyktwins are here! Momma and babies are doing great and everything went smoothly,” Arie captioned a Saturday, June 12, Instagram Story. “Spending time cherishing these moments, thank you all for all the support.”

The blonde beauty announced her second pregnancy in December 2020, and revealed that The Bachelor alums were expecting twins. “It’s hard to know what to say right now,” Lauren captioned her Instagram post announcing the news. “I’ve been crying on and off for the past 3 months … right now is no different. So so grateful.”

Courtesy of Arie Luyendyk Jr./Instagram

Arie, for his part, shared the news, writing, “And then 2020 completely redeemed itself!” Nearly a month later, the couple told fans that they were gearing up to welcome both a boy and a girl. In their sex reveal YouTube video, Lauren noted that they were “hoping” for “one boy, one girl!”

Together, the Bachelor Nation stars already share a daughter named Alessi Ren who they welcomed in May 2019.

The pair’s second and third babies came after Lauren suffered a miscarriage. In May 2020, they uploaded a tear-filled YouTube video in which they revealed their loss with subscribers. “We were planning to share our journey through pregnancy with you, but unfortunately we didn’t get the happy story we had hoped for,” the video’s description read. “We decided to share this part of our journey with you, because well, we share everything with you! But also because we hope that by talking about this we can make other couples going through these times a little less lonely.”

Lauren and Arie first met during season 22 of The Bachelor. She made it to the final two before the former racecar driver gave his final rose to Becca Kufrin. Prior to the season’s After the Final Rose special, Arie broke off his engagement after realizing that he wanted to be with Lauren. They pair reconciled and got engaged. They married in January 2019, and shared baby bump pics while celebrating their two-year anniversary earlier this year.

Both Lauren and Arie rested their hands on the social media stars’ growing baby bump at the time for an adorable snap. “Love you more every day,” she captioned the post.

Congratulations to the parents of three!