Appling County, GA

Significant Weather Advisory for Appling County

By Cody
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR JEFF DAVIS AND APPLING COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM EDT… At 742 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Scotland to near Uvalda. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph possible with these storms. Locations impacted include… Baxley, Hazlehurst, Graham, Surrency, Plant Hatch, Denton and Pine Grove. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter.

