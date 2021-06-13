Vigil held for North Mankato drowning victim

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dozens of people joined together for a candlelight vigil in honor of Abdirahman Abdullahi Saturday evening. The vigil was held at the Spring Lake Park Swim Facility, where one week ago, nine-year-old Abdullahi of North Mankato was found unresponsive in an apparent drowning incident. Lifeguards removed Abdullahi from the pool and began CPR. He was then transported by paramedics to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato where he was pronounced dead.