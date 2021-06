Skyline scored five runs in the top of the seventh to rally for an 11-7 Class 3 Northwestern District road victory over cross-town rival Warren County on Wednesday. The Hawks trailed 1-0 after the first two innings, but scored five runs in the top of the third. The game started on Tuesday with the Hawks up 5-1, but was halted due to weather. After the game resumed on Wednesday, Warren County battled back to even the score at 5-5 with a four-run third. Skyline scored a run in the top of the fifth and Warren County scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to tie it once again at 6-6.