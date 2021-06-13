Cancel
Detroit, MI

Arrow McLaren SP absolve Rosenqvist, Chevy of Detroit crash

By Marshall Pruett
racer.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reason behind Felix Rosenqvist’s big crash on Saturday at Detroit’s Belle Isle NTT IndyCar Series event was going to be one of three things: Mechanical failure, electronic failure, or driver error. Rosenqvist’s Arrow McLaren SP team provided a general answer as to where the unexpected burst of full acceleration...

racer.com
Felix Rosenqvist
#Arrow Mclaren Sp#Mclaren#Indycar Series#Arrow Mclaren Sp#Chevy#Amsp
