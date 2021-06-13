Today at E3: Politics, polygons and palm trees

E3’s last day had some big announcements, almost exclusively stemming from Nintendo’s E3 Direct earlier today. Fans of all sorts of franchises have something new to look forward to, now – I’m salivating for Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania, for example. I’m also ecstatic over Advance Wars coming back from the dead, and, of course, Metroid Dread finally being reality is like a fever dream. The Direct had a few misses, though, which may have left some fans disappointed. For example, the implication that we might not get any additional The Legend of Zelda ports on Switch stings, and the vagueness surrounding the Breath of the Wild sequel’s release date has me uneasy. Overall, how did you feel about the Direct today?