Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

EFFORCE (WOZX) Market Capitalization Reaches $58.66 Million

By Maria Luz-Campos
rivertonroll.com
 10 days ago

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. EFFORCE has a market capitalization of $58.66 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EFFORCE coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EFFORCE has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

rivertonroll.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Saving#Energy Efficiency#Us Dollars#Wozx Rrb#Btc#Busd#Matic#Theta#Drep#Mkr#Ftx Token#Ftt#Efforce Efforce#Efforceofficial#Efforce Medium Com#Www Efforce Io#Cryptocompare#Bitcoin Or Ethereum#Receive News Updates#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Sumokoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 38.8% against the dollar. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $50,733.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0607 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges.
Stockswatchlistnews.com

BitMart Token (BMX) Market Cap Reaches $23.58 Million

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. BitMart Token has a total market cap of $23.58 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitMart Token has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. One BitMart Token coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Qcash Reaches Market Cap of $71.10 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One Qcash coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $71.10 million and $972.21 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qcash has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Hush Market Capitalization Hits $3.05 Million (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 50.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $3,511.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Komodo Market Capitalization Tops $77.31 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 43.4% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $77.31 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $53.66 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $53.66 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar.
StocksWKRB News

Arweave (AR) Market Capitalization Tops $456.92 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $13.68 or 0.00043026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $456.92 million and approximately $22.67 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

saffron.finance (SFI) Market Capitalization Reaches $25.14 Million

Saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar. saffron.finance has a market capitalization of $25.14 million and $1.92 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One saffron.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $277.18 or 0.00867155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.81 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $268,421.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Nebulas Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Nebulas has a total market cap of $17.31 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $38.81 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.81 or 0.00118423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $679.74 million and approximately $44.53 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Augur (REP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $133.45 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Augur has a total market capitalization of $133.45 million and approximately $23.96 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur coin can currently be purchased for $12.13 or 0.00036951 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Augur has traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Injective Protocol (INJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $180.07 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for $6.55 or 0.00020056 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $180.07 million and approximately $35.15 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.
Stockscryptofinancialtimes.com

DCG to Buy $50M in Shares of Grayscale’s Ethereum Classic Trust

Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of crypto asset manager Grayscale Investments, said it plans to purchase up to $50 million in shares of the latter’s Ethereum Classic Trust. According to the Monday announcement, DCG – which is also the parent company of CoinDesk – will fund the purchases...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

TenX (PAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.69 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One TenX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0472 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TenX has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. TenX has a total market cap of $9.69 million and $4.98 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketstickerreport.com

Metadium (META) Market Capitalization Reaches $49.13 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, Metadium has traded 52.5% lower against the dollar. Metadium has a market cap of $49.13 million and $1.08 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.
Stocksinvestorsking.com

Microstrategy Buys $489M Worth of Bitcoin —Now Holds 105,085 BTC

The independent, publicly traded business intelligence company Microstrategy announced the acquisition of 13,005 bitcoin on Monday, at a purchase price of approximately $489 million in cash. The company’s CEO Michael Saylor revealed the latest purchase on Twitter, and the firm now has more than 100,000 bitcoins on its balance sheet.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Helmet.insure Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.99 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001088 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 37.3% against the dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $11.99 million and $643,950.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketscoincodex.com

Currency.com Exchange Lists 19 Crypto Assets with Focus on DeFi Tokens

The Currency.com exchange has listed 19 new cryptocurrencies on its platform. The group of newly listed crypto assets contains 9 popular DeFi tokens. In addition to the DeFi tokens, the exchange has also listed Wrapped Bitcoin, the USD Coin and Dai stablecoins, as well as 7 other tokens. Currency.com adds...
Stocksinvesting.com

Bulls Lose Hope As Bitcoin, Ethereum Continue To Fall

The news that Chinese banks are now expected to close the accounts of any individual or entity involved with cryptocurrency sent the markets crashing on Monday. More than $1 billion was liquidated on major exchanges on Monday as Bitcoin continued its bad weekly performance and Ethereum revisited sub-$2,000 levels. Bad...