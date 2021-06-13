EFFORCE (WOZX) Market Capitalization Reaches $58.66 Million

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. EFFORCE has a market capitalization of $58.66 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EFFORCE coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EFFORCE has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.