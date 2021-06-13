ILCOIN (ILC) Price Hits $0.0053 on Exchanges
ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One ILCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ILCOIN has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $8,346.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.rivertonroll.com