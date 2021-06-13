Billboards for ‘The 50’ Off-White x Nike Dunks Pop Up Across the World

The Nike Dunk High has recently appeared in several kid-exclusive colorways, with the latest mixing deep navy with vibrant “Court Purple.”. At a glance, the pair resembles a certain Air Jordan 1 from April 2020. Closer inspection, however, reveals a different, arguably confusing color arrangement. Overlays around the toe, along the tongue and across the heel indulge in a blueish tone that is contrasted by rich purple stitching. The latter color also animates the laces, branding on the tongue, collar lining and outsole. Profile swooshes deviate from their surroundings, proffering a much more “genuine” shade of navy. The spaces in-between introduce a “colorless” makeup that allows purple and navy hues to battle for the spotlight.
