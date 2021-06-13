CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboards for ‘The 50’ Off-White x Nike Dunks Pop Up Across the World

By Brandon Richard
Cover picture for the articleIn recent months, it’s been rumored that Virgil Abloh’s next project with Nike is a collection of Off-White Dunks dubbed “The 50” — meaning 50 different pairs of shoes. Initially reported to be a 20-pair...

Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Gets Spooky in Ultra-Rare Nike Dunks That Resell for Up to $450K

Kendall Jenner is getting in the Halloween spirit in a sneakerhead-approved way. The model served up a fall-themed photo dump on Instagram earlier this week, showing off her Jack-o-Lanterns, autumnal decorating and a pair of rare sneakers to tout. The recognizable Nike Dunk Lows pay homage to Freddy Kreuger of “A Nightmare on Elm Street” with blood-splattered overlays and striped uppers inspired by the character’s signature attire. With silver accents to portray Kreuger’s bladed hands, the sneaker also comes complete with insoles that echo the villain’s scarred figure. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) While Jenner modeled the...
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Blazer Low in Black

Virgil Abloh and join forces on four takes of the classic Blazer Mid thus far including the first white and black pair for the original “The 10” collection, two for Halloween back in 2018 and one which was made in collaboration with tennis superstar Serena Williams. And in the coming months, the popular designer will be further advancing his portfolio with the Swoosh by lending his touch to the Nike Blazer Low. This is arguably one of the wildest renditions that Abloh has pieced together considering the nature of its build, and the black colorway has just emerged again by way of on-foot photos.
Footwear News

Todd Bratrud’s Nike SB Dunk High ‘Strawberry’ Collab Is Releasing Soon

The latest collab from Nike Skateboarding is with Todd Bratrud and the pairing will give one of its classic skate shoes a new fruit-inspired look. For the project, the artist has reimagined the popular SB Dunk High with a new strawberry-inspired aesthetic. The collab features a two-tone upper with red leather working its way on the mid panels and forefoot combined with a green premium hairy suede heel counter, the ankle collar and Swoosh branding on the sides. Adding to the shoe’s design is a caricature of a strawberry embroidered on the heel as well as printed on both insoles. Completing the look is a translucent midsole and outsole. According to the Instagram caption shared on Nike SB’s latest post, this SB Dunk High “Strawberry” collab celebrates the 10th anniversary of their coveted “Skunk” collab that launched in April 2010. The Todd Bratrud x Nike SB Dunk High “Strawberry” collab will be released exclusively at select skate shops and Nike SB stockists today. A second release will arrive on Oct. 26 via SNKRS. At the time of publication, a retail price for the collab has yet to be announced.
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Nike Dunk High "University Red"

The unexpected resurgence of the Dunk has sparked to dig into its archives to bring back some of its most coveted offerings, many of which are involved in the iconic “Be True to Your School” Pack from 1985. This historic assemblage involved several NCAA hoops programs, one of which was St. John’s University in Queens, New York — the alma mater of former NBA stars such as Chris Mullin, Ron Artest and Mark Jackson. Two Nike Dunk “University Red” makeups were crafted for this institution including a low-top and a high-top, the latter of which has now been unveiled by way of official imagery.
USA TODAY

Get up to 40% off Nike shoes, sweatshirts and more at this markdown sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Looking for some eye-catching athletic wear at savings worthy of Black Friday? Now's the time to shop! Right now, you can snag a pair of Nike shoes at as much as 40% off, plus shop epic markdowns on other Nike customer favorites, including hoodies, tracksuits and sports bras.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Blazer Jumbo Offers Its Best Off-White Imitation Yet

Off-White being one of Nike’s most popular collaborators, it’s no surprise that the public is quick to make comparisons. And when the brand offers colorways like this Blazer Jumbo, they make it even easier to connect the dots. Like Virgil Abloh’s take on the silhouette, the Blazer Jumbo is a...
sneakernews.com

Orange Overlays Appear Across This Nike Free Run 2

The Nike Free Run 2 was a staple of the running-sneaker-as-casual-shoe trend that dominated the early 2010s, and it’s looking to regain some attention as it’s appeared in old and new colorways throughout 2021. For its latest proposition, the ultra-breathable sneaker indulges in a mix of maroon, orange and greyscale...
hypebeast.com

Nike Dunk High Surfaces With "Sail" Uppers and Gum Bottoms

When you have a catalog of models as impressive as , there’s almost always room to reintroduce the classics to the modern generation in an effort to create a new trendy wave. And right now, the model that is soaking up all of the attention is the Dunk, which as far as we’re concerned does not seem like it will be slowing down its frenzy of releases in the foreseeable future. For the ladies, the Swoosh is crafting a new Nike Dunk High “Sail/Gum” colorway, and it has just been unveiled by way of official imagery.
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of UNDERCOVER’s sacai x Nike LDWaffle Collaborations

Teased throughout the year and confirmed in mid-August, UNDERCOVER‘s sacai x Nike LDWaffle collaborations have recently emerged in official product shots ahead of an October 29th launch across Asia. Akin to its Nike Daybreak releases from 2019, UNDERCOVER’s forthcoming offerings indulge in vibrant “Bright Citron” and “University Red,” among others....
sneakernews.com

Patta x Nike Air Max 1 Revealed In New Purple Colorway

As of last Friday, the Patta x Nike Air Max 1 officially made its global debut, kicking off a series whose sequel was teased well in advance. And just this past weekend, a third colorway boiled to the surface, its look quite a bit distinct from the two it follows.
Hypebae

Nike Decorates the Dunk Low Disrupt With "Gold Charms"

Nike has once again equipped one of its signature silhouettes with charms: the Dunk Low Disrupt. Unlike the multi-colored design of the Air Force 1 Shadow and Air Max 90, the upcoming Dunk Low Disrupt is decorated with a gold chain featuring a Nike shoebox and basketball charm. The sneaker itself arrives in an all-white colorway to spotlight the golden hues. A hint of light pink can be found on the mesh tongues, while the insoles come in a light brown hue. Take a closer look at the pair above.
hypebeast.com

Take a Peek at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid in Black

Following a preview of the white edition, images of the Off-White™ x Air Force 1 Mid in black have surfaced on the internet. The reimagined Blazer Low collaboration constructed in a similar color scheme has also been unveiled and is reported to drop sometime next year along with the new pairs.
sneakernews.com

Navy And “Court Purple” Land On The Nike Dunk High

The Nike Dunk High has recently appeared in several kid-exclusive colorways, with the latest mixing deep navy with vibrant “Court Purple.”. At a glance, the pair resembles a certain Air Jordan 1 from April 2020. Closer inspection, however, reveals a different, arguably confusing color arrangement. Overlays around the toe, along the tongue and across the heel indulge in a blueish tone that is contrasted by rich purple stitching. The latter color also animates the laces, branding on the tongue, collar lining and outsole. Profile swooshes deviate from their surroundings, proffering a much more “genuine” shade of navy. The spaces in-between introduce a “colorless” makeup that allows purple and navy hues to battle for the spotlight.
hypebeast.com

The Trio of UNDERCOVER x sacai x Nike LDWaffle Colorways Have Been Unveiled

In the space of footwear, there are a handful of heavy hitters in the industry that sneakerheads are continuously watching when it comes to their collaborations, and there’s no question that Chitose Abe is one of those designers. Through her contemporary label sacai, she’s been able to capture the hearts of many with her unique double-layered design language that’s she’s executed with.
Hypebae

Nike Dunk High Arrives in a Neutral "Sail/Gum" Colorway

For fans of the Dunk Low in “Pearl White” or “Sail/Light Bone,” Nike has added another neutral colorway to its Dunk lineup but for the high-top iteration this time around. The women’s exclusive shade is perfect for those who like to keep their outfits simple yet chic at the same...
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “Noise Aqua”

Having set the stage in “Monarch,” Patta and Nike are soon to expand the lineage of their recently released Air Max 1. Lensed through the same “Waves” theme, the upcoming “Noise Aqua” colorway provides a much cooler alternative that still retains the original’s look and feel. Unlike its purple-dressed counterpart,...
Highsnobiety

Check Out These Upcoming Nike Dunk High Colorways

Model: Dunk High "University Red" and "Olive Green" Editor's Notes: As we wind into the tail-end of the year, I find myself thinking about which brands and silhouettes have dominated the sneaker game month-to-month. There's been plenty of exciting releases in 2021, but the sneakers that have been hard to miss (and easy to take an L on) are definitely New Balance 990s and the Nike Dunk Low.
Sole Collector

Winter-Ready Nike Dunk Highs Are Releasing Next Month

In addition to the upcoming all-pink “Toasty” colorway, Nike has more iterations of the winter-ready Dunk High Next Nature on the way. Arriving next month is the “Summit White” Dunk High Next Nature releasing exclusively in women’s sizing. As implied in the SNKRS product description, the style gets its look from camping and it features a two-tone fleece material on the upper including on the sock liner while green and brown overlay panels on the heel counter and mudguard, respectively. The brand also confirmed that the pair is created with at least 20% recycled materials, which appear in the form of the shoe’s brown outsole.
