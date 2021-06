A heatwave has pushed temperatures in Moscow to the highest recorded in June in 142 years.On Monday the temperature hit 31.9C in the Russian capital and the day before, the city saw its hottest midsummers’ day in 65 years when it reached 31.1C, according to the state-run Tass news agency.The city’s all time record high temperature, of 34.7C set in 1901, could be broken in the coming days, forecasters said, with temperatures expected to reach up to 36C.According to the Phobos meteorological centre’s Evgeny Tishkovets, across the Central Russian Plain, “not a drop of rain water will fall from the...