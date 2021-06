CHICAGO — The front page of the Chicago Tribune christened Friday in the Windy City: "REOPENING DAY." Restrictions, in place for nearly 15 months, have been lifted in Chicago, opening up the city wide and assuring that the Cardinals will be greeted by a full Wrigley Field for their first visit to the ballpark they once called home. Wrigley Field is permitted to open to full capacity Friday for the first time since the end of 2019's season, and a sellout is expected.