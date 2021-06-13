Watch UFC 263 Live Stream Reddit Free Online – TV Channels, Start Time, Date, Venue, Live match, Lineups, and Updates

Adesanya is set to defend his UFC middleweight title this Saturday, June 12, when he faces #3 contender Marvin Vettori for the second time. Adesanya rose to great heights following his split decision victory against Vettori in 2018 and went on to become the undisputed 185-pound champion when he knocked out Robert Whittaker in 2019. Adesanya remains the middleweight champion and has since defended his title against Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa. Vettori has climbed up the rankings with big wins against Kevin Holland and Jack Hermansson most recently.