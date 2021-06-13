Cancel
UFC 263: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno live results, discussion, play by play

By Tim Burke
Bloody Elbow
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us today on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, round scoring, and play-by-play as UFC 263 goes down live in Glendale, Arizona. Today’s show will feature two title fights and a special five-rounder below them. In the headliner, Israel Adesanya will battle Marvin Vettori for a second time, this time with the middleweight belt up for grabs. The co-main is also a rematch, with Deiveson Figueiredo putting up his flyweight belt against Brandon Moreno. The other featured bout will see the incomparable Nate Diaz facing off with top welterweight contender Leon Edwards.

www.bloodyelbow.com
UFCthestatszone.com

MMA Preview – Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno 2 at UFC 263

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. When is UFC 263? Sunday 13th June, 2021 - 01:00 start (UK) Where is UFC 263? Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona (US) Where can I...
UFCfightsports.tv

Israel Adesanya, Brandon Moreno make it big at UFC 263; Plus Full Results

Israel Adesanya got the win via decision as his attack on Marvin Vettori’s lead leg and takedown defense helped him one up the opponent on the judges’ scorecard. As confirmed by UFC President Dana White, he will next defend his strap against Robert Whittaker for the second time. While the...
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC 263 weigh-in results: Deiveson Figueiredo makes weight at last minute for flyweight championship bout

Israel Adesanya and Deiveson Figueiredo are primed for their rematches. Both champions successfully made weight at Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC 263, which takes place Saturday at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Adesanya came in at 183.5 pounds for his middleweight championship defense against Marvin Vettori. This is a rematch of their UFC on FOX 29 encounter in April 2018 that Adesanya won by split decision.
UFCcombatpress.com

Lessons for Figueiredo and Moreno Ahead of Their UFC 263 Rematch

The year 2021 is one for big rematches in the UFC. Three pay-per-views have already been headlined by rematches, including two for undisputed UFC title fights. Two more are scheduled for this weekend at UFC 263, with the co-main event pitting Deiveson Figueiredo against Brandon Moreno for the UFC flyweight strap.
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Look back at Deiveson Figueiredo’s Rise to UFC featherweight champion | Video

The UFC flyweight champion has established himself as the top fighter in the division after an impressive 2020. Deiveson Figueiredo looks to build on his championship reign in his rematch with Brandon Moreno at UFC 263. UFC 263 is headlined by a rematch between middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and no....
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 263 live stream results, ‘Adesanya vs Vettori 2’ play-by-play updates

UFC 263 live stream results and play-by-play updates for the “Adesanya vs. Vettori 2” pay-per-view (PPV) event are right here for your enjoyment. The action gets underway this Sat. night (June 12, 2021) from inside Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, featuring the championship rematch between reigning middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya and top 185-pound contender Marvin Vettori. In the UFC 263 co-main event, 125-pound champion Deiveson Figueiredo looks to settle his score with flyweight nemesis Brandon Moreno shortly after Nate Diaz returns to action against No. 3-ranked welterweight Leon Edwards.
UFCreviewjournal.com

Figueiredo-Moreno fight among best bets for UFC 263

Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori will square off in a middleweight title fight in the main event of UFC 263 on Saturday at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. But handicapper Lou Finocchiaro, who went 4-0 on his plays last week in the Review-Journal, said his best bet in recent years is in the co-main event.
UFCtheScore

Moreno taps out Figueiredo to capture UFC flyweight title

After going to a draw with Deiveson Figueiredo in December, Brandon Moreno emerged as the best flyweight in the UFC in Saturday's rematch. Moreno submitted Figueiredo with a rear-naked choke at the 2:26 mark of the third round in the UFC 263 co-main event to win the 125-pound title at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
UFCvegasodds.com

UFC: Deiveson Figueiredo Eyeing Immediate Rematch Following UFC 263 Loss

Last weekend’s UFC 263 saw Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno rematch for flyweight title. Brazilian submitted in third round. Vows to request immediate trilogy bout. UFC flyweight Deiveson Figueiredo has broken his silence following his title loss against Brandon Moreno last weekend. Figueiredo, 33, made his UFC debut back in...
UFCchatsports.com

UFC Champ Brandon Moreno

Brandon Moreno is the 1st Mexican born UFC champ ... and the newly crowned flyweight king just received a heartfelt message from Mexico's arguably greatest athlete ever -- and it's impossible for this to not make you feel good. TMZ Sports recently talked to 58-year-old Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. (he's...
UFCMMA Fighting

Deiveson Figueiredo wants the chance to move up to bantamweight to challenge for second UFC title

If Deiveson Figueiredo can get through Brandon Moreno in their rematch at UFC 263, he’s hoping for an even bigger challenge in his next fight. The reigning UFC flyweight champion just captured the belt last year with a blistering performance against Joseph Benavidez before successfully defending the title with a first-round submission win over Alex Perez. His first meeting with Moreno ended in a majority draw, which then led to the rematch on Saturday night.
UFCcaposts.com

UFC 263: Brandon Moreno Octagon Interview

Adesanya def. Vettori via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) to retain the UFC middleweight championship. DAZN News USUFC 263 results: Israel Adesanya routs Marvin Vettori to retain middleweight title; Moreno pulls off upset 00:37 06/13/2021. What time is adesanya fight today?. UFC 263 START TIME UFC 263: Israel Adesanya vs....
