UFC 263: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno live results, discussion, play by play

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, round scoring, and play-by-play as UFC 263 goes down live in Glendale, Arizona. Today’s show will feature two title fights and a special five-rounder below them. In the headliner, Israel Adesanya will battle Marvin Vettori for a second time, this time with the middleweight belt up for grabs. The co-main is also a rematch, with Deiveson Figueiredo putting up his flyweight belt against Brandon Moreno. The other featured bout will see the incomparable Nate Diaz facing off with top welterweight contender Leon Edwards.