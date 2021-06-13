Cancel
Lynx spoil Augustus’ Minnesota return, beating Sparks 80-64

By The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Crystal Dangerfield was 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 16 points and Minnesota beat the Los Angeles Sparks 80-64 on Saturday night, spoiling the return of Lynx great — and current Sparks assistant coach — Seimone Augustus.

The Lynx announced earlier Saturday the franchise will retire the jersey numbers of both Augustus and Rebekkah Brunson during the 2022 season. Brunson’s No. 32 and Augustus’ No. 33 will be the second and third numbers officially retired in franchise history, joining Lindsay Whalen’s No. 13.

Augustus made her return to Minnesota for the first time since announcing her retirement in May. The eight-time All-Star spent 14 of her 15 WNBA seasons with the Lynx, where she won four WNBA titles, before playing last season with the Sparks.

Sylvia Fowles had 15 points, nine rebounds, a career-high five steals and four blocks for Minnesota (4-5). Te’a Cooper led the Sparks (4-5) with 17 points.

SKY 83, FEVER 79

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Candace Parker had 20 points and 14 rebounds to help Chicago beat Indiana.

Allie Quigley scored six of her 16 points in the final two minutes for the Sky (4-7) .

Teaira McCowan had 20 points and 13 rebounds for Indiana (1-11).

