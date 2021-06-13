Cancel
SingularityNET Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week (AGI)

By Denise Randall
slatersentinel.com
 10 days ago

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $178.25 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

slatersentinel.com
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Dogecoin Surges 8% As Wider Cryptocurrency Market Shows Slight Recovery

Some shades of green returned to the battered cryptocurrency market on Tuesday night with meme-based Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) registering near 8% gains. What Happened: DOGE traded 7.93% higher at $0.19 at press time over 24 hours. The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency still traded 40.87% lower over a seven-day period. DOGE scored...
Stocksfinbold.com

Almost $200 billion infused into crypto markets within a day

The cryptocurrency market has witnessed a tremendous inflow of cash pour into the market in a single day, totaling $198.91 billion. Bitcoin has recovered slightly on Wednesday following a series of price drops over the previous several days that sent the cryptocurrency to its lowest point in 2021. The digital asset is currently back above $34,000 rallying by more than 10% and looks to be heading upwards after briefly falling below $29,000 on Tuesday.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Oxen (OXEN) Market Capitalization Reaches $58.12 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Oxen has a total market cap of $58.12 million and $89,964.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00003237 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ShareRing (SHR) Reaches Market Cap of $47.40 Million

ShareRing (CURRENCY:SHR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last week, ShareRing has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ShareRing has a total market cap of $47.40 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShareRing coin can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stockscryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Recovers Over $5,000 as Crypto Market Cap Rebounds $200 Billion (Market Watch)

The crypto market cap has recovered over $200B in a day as bitcoin bounced off and added more than $5,000 of value. No boring days in crypto as bitcoin went through a roller-coaster with a few thousand-dollar moves down and up. The alternative coins also recovered some of the losses, with the entire market cap regaining $200 billion since yesterday’s low.