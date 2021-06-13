SingularityNET Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week (AGI)
SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $178.25 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.slatersentinel.com