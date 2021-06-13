PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Hits $1,888.58 on Top Exchanges
PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $113.62 million and approximately $16.28 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold coin can now be bought for about $1,888.58 or 0.05310562 BTC on exchanges.slatersentinel.com