PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Hits $1,888.58 on Top Exchanges

By Bryan LeMar
slatersentinel.com
 10 days ago

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $113.62 million and approximately $16.28 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold coin can now be bought for about $1,888.58 or 0.05310562 BTC on exchanges.

slatersentinel.com
#Gold Bars#Gold Coin#Us Dollars#Paxg#Busd#Matic#Btc#Theta#Mkr#Ftt#Gold Profile Pax Gold#Paxosglobal#Cryptocompare#London Good Delivery#Paxos Trust Company#Fiat#Itbit#Bitcoin Or Ethereum#Free Cryptobeat
