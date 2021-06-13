PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Hits $1,888.58 on Top Exchanges

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for about $0.0365 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $16.16 million and approximately $220,572.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.