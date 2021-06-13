Bottos Tops One Day Trading Volume of $71,463.00 (BTO)
Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $71,463.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bottos has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.slatersentinel.com